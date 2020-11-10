Almost 400 extra Donegal people on PUP this week

An additional 12,500 people have received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, with 387 new recipients in Donegal.

There's also been a rise in the number of people in the county claiming Enhanced Illness Benefit.

In total, the Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be issued to just over 342,500 people across the country today, with 12,060 people receiving it in Donegal.

That's a rise of 3%% on last weeks figure, but still almost 50% down on the 22,700 people who were claiming the payment in early May.

75 people have closed their account, in order to return to work, two more than last week.

Most claims have been made by people who were working in the accommodation and food service sector.

Meanwhile, 2,437 people in Donegal have now been certified as eligable for Enhanced Illness Benefits, a rise of almost 5% on last week's figure.