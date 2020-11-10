16 additional Covid-19 deaths in ROI with 270 new cases

16 additional Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in the Republic this evening, with 270 new cases identified. 21 of the new cases were in Donegal.

Of the deaths reported today, 14 occurred in November, 1 in October and 1 remains under investigation.

That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 65,889, with 1,963 Covid related deaths.

Donegal's incidence rate is now 284.6 per 100,000 people, compared to the national rate of 151.5. Donegal's rate is still the highest in the country.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 16 additional deaths related to COVID-19. Of the deaths reported today, 14 occurred in November, 1 in October and 1 remains under investigation.

There has been a total of 1,963* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Monday 9th November, the HPSC has been notified of 270 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 65,889** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

123 are men / 147 are women

56% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 42 years old

82 in Dublin, 21 in Donegal, 18 in Roscommon, 17 in Limerick, 17 in Tipperary and the remaining 115 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. 21 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The significant improvement in the profile of the disease is encouraging: the 14-day incidence of 152 cases per 100,000 is down by 51% compared to the previous two weeks.

“To maintain this positive trajectory, we need to remain vigilant to the highly infectious nature of this virus, which can easily spread from person to person through close contact and by social mixing. Our individual everyday choices to stay at home and keep our contacts to a minimum are vital to driving down the spread of COVID-19.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,963 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 40 confirmed cases. The figure of 65,889 confirmed cases reflects this.

