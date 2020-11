Shelbourne have been condemned to a promotion-relegation playoff with Longford Town as Finn Harps pulled it out of the bag on the final night of Premier Division action.

Harps started the night second-from-bottom, but their 1-nil win over Waterford saw them leapfrog Shels.

Harps boss Ollie Horgan expressed his relief with Diarmaid Doherty as they avoided relegation...