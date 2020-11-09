Outrage after vandals destroy famous sign at Ballyliffin Golf Club

The manager of Ballyliffin Golf Club has hit out at those behind what's been described as mindless vandalism on the grounds of the golf over the weekend.

A sign, in the shape of a golf ball which had become synonymous with the hugely successful Irish Open held in Ballyliffin in 2018 was discovered damaged yesterday morning.

It's believed that a vehicle was used in the attempts to dislodge the monument from its standing place.

An investigation has been launched into the incident and anyone with information is being urged to contact Gardai.

Manager John Farren says they will be assessing the extent of the damage later today: