Hopes of a ‘reasonable Christmas’ after Level 5 is lifted

The head of the HSE hopes we can have a 'reasonable Christmas' when we come out of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

It comes as the latest figures show the estimated 14 day incidence rate of Covid 19 is at 175 per 100 thousand of the population.

Donegal's 14 day incidence rate is 295.2 per 100k with 25 Covid-19 patients currently being treated on site at Letterkenny University Hospital, 1 in ICU.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid, believes we can have a good Christmas, but we have to be in contact with fewer people than usual: