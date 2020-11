Adam Foley was the hero for Finn Harps on Monday night as the Donegal side secured top flight Premier Division football for another season.

Foley's goal gave Harps a 1-0 win over Waterford and with Champions Shamrock Rovers beating Shelbourne 2-0, Harps stay up.

Goalscorer Foley told Diarmaid Doherty he was delighted to play his part...

Gareth Harkin says it was another great night for the club and the squad...