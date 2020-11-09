Harps and Derry chase Premier Division survival

It's the final night of games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division with European and relegation places still to be decided.

Finn Harps will stay in the top flight of Irish Football for another season - if they beat European chasing Waterford at Finn Park and either Shelbourne or Derry City lose at Shamrock Rovers or Cork City.

Harps Boss Ollie Horgan is not expecting anything easy tonight...

A draw or defeat for Harps would mean a relegation-promotion play-off against Longford Town next Saturday.

Mark Timlin remains out for the Ballybofey boys while Karl O’Sullivan is still a doubt after sustaining an injury against Bohemians a fortnight ago.

Leo Donnellan will serve an additional suspension after his red card in the same game.

Derry City know a point or a win in Cork will be enough to stay out of that play off, while Shelbourne who host the champions at Tolka Park also know that a point would be enough given their superior goal difference.

It's the end of what has been a strange and often frustrating league campaign for the Candystripes.

Declan Devine's men who played their penultimate game of the season at Tallaght last Saturday just hours after most of the squad ended an enforced 14-day quarantine.

The Derry boss confirmed he hadn't seen any of his players until just before the game and added that it will be something of a bonus to have a couple of training sessions before Monday night.

"I've never been in that situation before in all my time involved in football. We had absolutely zero preparation and had to travel to Dublin in two separate buses on Saturday.

"The first time in two weeks that I got to sit down with the players was three hours before kick off."

"We travelled on to Cork after the game so at least we were able to have a couple of training sessions which has helped. I'm also hoping to add to the squad that played at Tallaght ahead of Monday night's game and that will give us a few more options as well."

"It will be a difficult game for us, but there is a lot at stake in all of the fixtures. We have to concentrate on ourselves and not worry about anything else and that's what we'll be doing."

Dundalk can guarantee Europa League football for next season if they avoid defeat against Sligo Rovers at Oriel Park.

If Dundalk lose, Waterford can move above them in the table if they can beat Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

In the other game - St Pats welcome Bohemians to Richmond Park.

All those matches get underway at 7.30 with Harps v Waterford LIVE on Highland with the commentary team of Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle.