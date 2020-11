Finn Harps will be playing Premier Division football next season after clinching safety on the final night of the season.

Harps needed to beat Waterford while requiring other results to go their way and thats how it panned out.

The Ballybofey side rounded of their campaign with a 1-0 home victory.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle were on commentary at Finn Park for Highland Radio Sport...