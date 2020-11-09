Finn Harps v Waterford LIVE on Highland

It's the final night of games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division and Finn Harps will stay in the top flight of Irish Football for another season if they win and other results go their way.

If they beat European chasing Waterford at Finn Park tonight and either Shelbourne or Derry City lose at Shamrock Rovers or Cork City - Harps will have avoided the Relegation/Promotion Play Off against Longford Town.

Join Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle at Finn Park for full LIVE match commentary here on the Highland website and on-air from the 7.45pm kick off