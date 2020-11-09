Donegal sees slight decrease in rent prices

Working from home hasn't led to a mass exodus of workers from cities.

A new Daft-dot-ie study shows the average rent in Dublin is still over 2,000 euro a month, despite a 0.8 percent fall over the last three months.

In Donegal, rents were 2.4% lower on average in the third quarter of 2020 than a year previously.

The average listed rent in the county is now €655, up 35% from its lowest point.

However Cork, Limerick and Waterford have all seen rents rise by around 5 percent -- and in Galway they're up 3.5 percent.

Economist Ronan Lyons says the data challenges narratives about the post-Covid-19 housing market.