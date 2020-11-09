Donegal hurlers to play at same time as Donegal footballers

The GAA confirmed the venues and throw-in times today for the weekends action.

This Saturday in the Nickey Rackard Cup semi final the Donegal senior hurlers plays Tyrone.

That game has been fixed for 1.30pm at the O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

The game will be played at the same time as the county senior men and ladies footballers are in action.

Donegal meet Armagh at Breffni Park in Cavan in the Ulster football semi final which throws at 1.15pm and at 1pm the Donegal senior ladies play Waterford in the their concluding All Ireland series game in Mullingar, Westmeath