Doherty urges government to prioritise Donegal respite services

The Government is being urged to prioritise the resumption of respite care for Donegal service users.

It's understood that out of the four designated respite centres in the county, two of these, Riverwalk Respite House in Inishowen and Drumboe Respite House in Stranorlar, are providing emergency respite services for four adults.

There are also reports that Donegal centres are working at a reduced capacity where some service users have had to isolate, thus requiring a greater amount of space which affects the capacity of the other centres.

While appreciating that staff within the services are working under difficult conditions, Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty is appealing in particular the Minister for Health to address the situation..........