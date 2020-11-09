Covid outbreak at LUH being managed effectively – Murphy

The General Manager of Letterkenny University Hospital says that they are continuing to effectively manage the Covid-19 outbreak at the hospital.

Close contacts including both patients and staff are being closely monitored however the situation has resulted in increasing pressures at the hospital with staff shortages and non-Covid services are in turn being impacted.

Manager Shaun Murphy has given reassurances that the appropriate prevention measures had been put in place prior to the outbreak from occurring.

Mr Murphy says they need to be stringent in how the outbreak is controlled within the facility: