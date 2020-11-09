Council urged to sort traffic chaos at Mountain Top

There are calls on both Donegal County Council and the TII to carry out an urgent review of one of the main arteries into Letterkenny.

It's thought that reducing the current two lane at the Mountain Top roundabout to one on the Illistrin side and using a shorter right lane for traffic turning towards Curraghlees would dramatically alleviate backlog at peak times.

The issue is to be raised at the next sitting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District by Cllr Michael McBride.

He says it's a very busy route that badly needs an upgrade: