Finn Harps host Waterford this evening in their final league game of the 2020 season.

Harps come into the game in the knowledge that they must win to have a chance of getting out of the promotion/relegation playoff.

Should Ollie Horgan’s men come out victorious, they still need either Derry or Shelbourne to lose in order to move above ninth place.

Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the key relegation games with former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle...