270 new Covid 19 cases in ROI, 20 of them in Donegal

There were 270 new cases of Covid 19 reported this evening in the Republic, 20 of them in Donegal.

One more death has been confirmed.

That brings the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 69,659, with 1,948 Covid related deaths.

Donegal's incidence rate is now 275.8 per 100,000 people, compared to the national rate of 161. Donegal's rate is still the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, north of the border, another 10 people have died with Covid-19, and there are 471 new cases.

Nine of the deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases stands at 43,388, and the death toll has risen to 791.

Of the cases notified today;

143 are men / 127 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

103 in Dublin, 34 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 12 in Cork, 9 in Kerry, 9 in Kilkenny and the remaining 83 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 291 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 39 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 5 confirmed cases. The figure of 65,659 confirmed cases reflects this.

