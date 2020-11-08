We must think carefully about how to manage Christmas – O’Connor

A senior member of NPHET says a third wave of the virus can be avoided if people limit their social contacts at Christmas.

Speaking to the Business Post, Professor Philip Nolan says it's "a big thing" to ask people but it will prevent a rise in Covid-19 cases in the new year.

He says the reproduction number could increase to 1.4 if we go back to the level of social contact we had in August and September.

Dr Nuala O'Connor, the Irish College of General Practitioners' lead advisor on Covid-19, says we need to think carefully about how to manage Christmas: