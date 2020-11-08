Trainer Martin Brassil on his plans for the new National Hunt Season

For the first time in six years, Irish racing fans can take part in the Tote Ten To Follow competition. There is a minimum of €150,000 to play for and the aim is simple, just pick ten horses that you think will win races in the season ahead and full information can be found on tote.ie.

The ten to follow competition opened for entries last Monday and in the latest in our series, Co.Kildare based Grand National winning trainer Martin Brassil spoke to Dave Keena about his plans for the season ahead and how the Gordon Elliott trained Envoi Allen looks destined to go to the very top…