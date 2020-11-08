Frosses Road Junction with N56 to close for road works

To Facilitate the ongoing road improvement works on the Inver Road Scheme, a Road Closure at the Frosses Road Junction with the N56 is coming into effect from tomorrow, Monday 9th November until Friday 11th of December.

Diversion will be in place and motorists are advised to allow extra time for travelling.

Road to be closed:

R262- Frosses Road at its junction with the N56

Alternative Route :

All normal traffic should be diverted to the Ardaghey - Ardara Road (Diversion route 1) via: N56, LP2863, LP2923, and LP1515.

Larger HGV Traffic shall be diverted to the Ardara-Killybegs road N56 (Diversion route 2).

Local diversion routes can also be used (i.e. the Cranny Road – LP1625, and the Frosses – Drimarone - Ballydevitt road – LP1685 & LP1845) however these diversions are for local light traffic only.

Motorists are advised to use Diversion Route 2 via the N56 during periods of snow and frost while the diversion is in place as this route is gritted as part of the Winter Maintenance programme.