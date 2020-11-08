Donegal v Armagh fixed for Breffni Park

Breffni Park will host Donegal's Ulster Semi Final with Armsgh next Saturday.

The Ulster Council confirmed the semi final venues on Sunday evening after the provincial last four were confirmed.

Donegal who are chasing a third Angelo Celt Cup in a row have an early throw in of 1.15pm for their tie with the Orchard County.

Armagh's Athletics Ground will host the other semi final between Cavan and Down.