542 new Covid-19 cases have been reported nationally this evening and 2 additional Covid related deaths.

There are 59 new cases in Donegal today with the counties 14 day incidence rate at 295.2 per 100k

There are 28 new cases in Derry City & Strabane with the seven day incidence rate at 279.4 per 100k

Nationally in the republic there are 282 in hospital and 39 people in ICU and 26 on ventilators.