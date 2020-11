Tyrone ran out 2-19 to 1-12 winners over Monaghan in the Nicky Rackard Cup Semi Final.

Goals from Kiefer Morgan and Bryan McGurk helped the O'Neill County into the final four.

They will now face Donegal in that semi final.

Derry are out of the Christy Ring for this season after they were defeated 1-12 to 0-32 by Offaly in Pairc Esler.

Eoghan Cahill was the games top scorer firing over 17 points with Cormac O'Doherty, top scorer for the Oakleaf county, notching eight points.