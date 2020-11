Dylan Browne McMonagle and Oisin Orr were back in the winners enclosure on Saturday afternoon.

Browne McMonagle was first past the post on board Earls for trainer Garvan Donnelly in the 1:25 race at Naas Racecourse.

The win comes on the back of the Letterkenny apprentice jockey riding a 27/1 double at Curragh on Friday.

Just 35 minutes after Browne McMonagle's win, Oisin Orr was successful on board 10/1 shot De Name Escapes Me for trainer Noel Meade.