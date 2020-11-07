New date set for Donegal Senior Football Championship final

The Donegal CCC has confirmed to Highland Radio Sport that the 2020 Donegal Senior Football Championship final between Naomh Conaill and Kilcar has been set for the Easter weekend in 2021.

After consultation with both clubs, the CCC have scheduled the game for the week of April 2-5, 2021.

With a new incoming CCC to be appointed in December, this date could be subject to change come the start of the year.

The sides were due to meet in Ballybofey on September 27 but following a positive Covid test within the Kilcar side the final has been push out to October 7.

The game was then postponed again following the GAA's announcement to suspended all club matches with immediate effect.