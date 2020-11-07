Donegal and Tyrone bow out of Ladies All Ireland SFC

Donegal and Tyrone are out of this year's All Ireland Ladies Senior Football Championship.

Dublin defeated Waterford 0-17 to 1-10 to seal their place in the semi finals which in turned meant Donegal cannot gain enough points to finish above them.

Maxi Curran's side, have one fixture remaining, the face Waterford next weekend.

After tasting defeat against Armagh, Tyrone knew they needed a positive result against Mayo if they had any chance of qualifying for the semi finals but they failed to get over the challenge of Mayo and suffered a 4-17 to 0-04 defeat.