Carndonagh pathway finally reopens

More than three years after it was damaged in the August 2017 floods, a walkway in Carndonagh has finally reopened.

The walkway linked Donagh Park with the grounds of Carndonagh Community Hospital, but it was rendered inaccessible because of flood damage to the path and the bridge.

This week, the pathway reopened, after work finally took place to restore it.

Cllr Albert Doherty was a long time campaigner for the restoration - He says the pathway has been extended, and could be extended even further...........