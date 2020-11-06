Urgent calls for review of Gartan plans

Plans by Donegal ETB to erect permanent gates and fencing in the grounds of Gartan Outdoor Centre have been criticised by Donegal County Councillor, Ciaran Brogan.

In a statement last evening, the ETB said it has long term plans to enhance recreational amenities, but there are safety issues that must be addressed.

Cllr Brogan is calling for the plan to be reviewed. He believes discussions with the Churchill Community Development Group and local people can resolve any outstanding issues.

He also says decisions should not be based on this years' figures: