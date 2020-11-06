Update* LUH staff told to work while awaiting C-19 results

It's emerged that a number of people working at Letterkenny University Hospital who have been swabbed for Covid-19 are being asked to continue working.

Others, who believe they are close contacts, it's claimed have not been tested at all.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle, a member of the HSE's Western Regional Health Forum, says he's been contacted by a number of staff members who work in all areas of the hospital.

Calling for a quicker turnaround in test results for health workers, he said many of them are very worried............

In a response to queries from Highland Radio News, Saolta say -

"Healthcare workers who develop respiratory symptoms or who are identified as close contacts of a confirmed case must self-isolate (if they have symptoms) or restrict their movements/stay at home, (if close contacts) and stay off work. Even if their Covid test result is negative, they must continue to restrict their movements for 14 days.

LUH follows the national public health guidance in relation to the management of suspect cases, confirmed cases and close contacts".