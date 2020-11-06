South Inishowen has highest Covid incidence rate in Ireland

South Inishowen now has the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The latest figures on the number of cases per electoral area in Donegal have been released, covering the 14 days up to last Monday, November 2nd.

With the exception of Milford, which remained static, the other electoral areas all saw drops in the number of cases, with four electoral areas, North Inishowen, Donegal, Milford and Glenties returning incidence rates below the national average.

In the 14 days to last Monday, South Inishowen had 133 cases, down two on the previous fortnight, giving it an incidence rate of 594.7 per 100,000 people.

Letterkenny had 121 cases, down 11, with an incidence rate of 406.2.

Lifford Stranorlar registered a fall of 12, with 67 cases, a rate of 258.8.

North Inishowen had 35 cases over the 14 day period, down seven, with an incidence rate of 206.3, while the Donegal LEA registered the steepest fall in the county with 34 cases, down 36, a rate of 128.3.

Two LEAs had incidence rates under 100 - Milford with 13 cases, unchanged at 94.4, while Glenties had 19 cases, down eight, a rate of 79.4.