Relief as BreastCheck resumption is confirmed

BreastCheck has confirmed that it will resume services in Letterkenny on Wednesday.

The unit outside the Public Services Centre in the town is to operate five days a week as opposed to the previous three days a week to help maximise capacity.

New figures have revealed that 5,110 women in Donegal are currently awaiting screening.

The HSE says the backlog will be cleared in less than nine months through screening five days per week.

DACC Spokesperson Betty Holmes says they will be monitoring the progress: