Penneys call for extension of trading hours when stores reopen

Penneys is calling for an extension of its trading hours when stores reopen in December.

In a statement, the company says that it would allow them to cater for the higher anticipated customer demand, and help to reduce queues, by spreading shopping hours over a longer period of time.

It says that stores have extensive safety measures in place to help protect customers and employees, including Perspex screens and increased cleaning.

It was reported earlier this week that Penneys bosses hope to open some of their stores for 24 hours next month.