Management confirm Covid outbreak at LUH

Management at Letterkenny University Hospital has confirmed that they are experiencing an outbreak of Covid-19 at the facility.

In accordance with the Health Protection Surveillance Centre guidelines, an Outbreak Control Team has been convened at the hospital and is working with Public Health and Occupational Health to manage the response to the outbreak.

An outbreak in a healthcare setting is called when there is a minimum of 2 positive contacts.

COVID-19 testing and contact tracing of both staff and patients has been carried out to ensure the protection of public health.

Any staff identified as close contacts of COVID-19 cases are asked to isolate.

Patients are being supported individually by the staff to understand the situation. Plans have been developed to support continuity of services.

The hospital cannot comment on individual cases to protect the privacy and confidentiality of those affected.

Since the outset of the pandemic LUH has put measures in place to make the hospital and clinics safe for patients and staff.

This includes separate entrances and waiting areas to manage patients attending the hospital for non-COVID 19 appointments while also managing patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

The protection of public health is of the utmost importance and every effort is taken to reduce the risk of spread of COVID-19.