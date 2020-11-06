Full six weeks of level 5 will be ‘necessary’

The Chief Medical Officer says the full six weeks of level 5 restrictions will be necessary.

A review is to be carried out at four weeks but NPHET is warning it doesn't anticipate recommending any restrictions being eased before December.

The 14 day incidence rate is now estimated to be 202 per 100 thousand down from over 300 two weeks ago.

NPHET says if compliance remains high the virus could be reduced to low daily case numbers by December.

But Dr Tony Holohan says people need to do their best.