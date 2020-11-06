Exclusive: Two arrested over car theft & fire in Muff

Two males have been arrested in connection with a car theft and fire in Muff in the early hours of this morning.

Gardai in Buncrana are investigating the incident of criminal damage by fire - it's believed that the car was stolen from Derry overnight.

The two males are currently in custody and are being questioned by Gardai.

The road between Sappagh and Derryveagh in Muff was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who was in the area between 5.45am and 7.30am this morning and who witnessed anything suspicious are being urged to contact Gardai in Buncrana.

Any motorists who were in the area at the time and who may have dash cam footage are also being asked to get in touch.