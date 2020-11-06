Covid-19: People in North asked to redouble their efforts

People in the North are being asked to redouble their efforts to curb the spread of Covid 19.

The Northern Ireland Executive met last yesterday to discuss a plan to implement the phased lifting of restrictions from November 13th, but no decisions were taken.

First Minister Arlene Foster says while there are some welcome trends, the numbers testing positive remain high, and people need to continue to adhere to the public health advice.

She says announcements will be made as quickly as possible.............