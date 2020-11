There are calls on Donegal County Council to engage with Collite with a view towards making forestry more user friendly.

Since March, many of the forests in the Letterkenny and Milford areas have grown in popularity but it's thought more can be done in terms of improving pathways and facilities.

Cathaoirleach of the Letterkenny MD Cllr Donal Coyle believes that there's a real opportunity to make the local amenities better for everyone: