499 new Covid-19 cases, 18 in Donegal

499 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the Republic today, with eight new deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 64,538 cases, with 1,940 Covid related deaths.

18 of the new cases were reported in Donegal, down substantially on the 75 reported yesterday. The county's 14 day incidence rate is now 299 per 100,000 people. The national rate has fallen to 196.4.

In Northern Ireland today, 595 people have tested positive for Covid-19, with nearly 42,000 cases in the region, with 4,160 in the past week.

Another eight people have died with the virus, bringing the total death toll to 760.

Statement in full -

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 8 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,940* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 5th November, the HPSC has been notified of 499 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 64,538** confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

244 are men / 249 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

175 in Dublin, 72 in Cork, 29 in Limerick, 26 in Mayo, 21 in Meath and the remaining 176 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 292 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 24 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,940 deaths reflects this.

**Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 7 confirmed cases. The figure of 64,538 confirmed cases reflects this.

Today’s cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 05 November 2020) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)