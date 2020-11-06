27/1 Curragh double for Dylan Brown McMonagle

Dylan Browne McMonagle picked up a 27/1 double today at the Curragh bringing his win total to 32 for the season.

The Letterkenny apprentice jockey won the 2.30 on 5/1 shot Dundory for Meath trainer A J Martin.

His second win followed just 35 minutes later when he teamed up with Joseph O’Brien to win on board Lady Dahlia at 7/2 finishing just ahead of the Oisin Orr ridden 15/8 favourite Ciel D'afrique.

McMonagle will also ride at Dundalk this evening and in the final meet of the flat season at Naas on Saturday.