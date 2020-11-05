Tyler Toland happy with football life in Glasgow

St Johnston native Tyler Toland made her Champions League debut on Wednesday night playing a role in Glasgow City's first qualifying round win over Peamount United.

The 19 year old moved from Manchester City on loan to the Scottish Premier League champions at the start of October and has been continuing to build after an injury lay off ahead of her move north.

Toland also hopes to return to the Ireland senior set up having missed out on selection for the past year.

Highland's Oisin Kelly caught up with Tyler after the penalties win on Wednesday night...