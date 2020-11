Tyler Toland made her Champions League debut on Wednesday night in Glasgow.

Toland was a second half substitute in Glasgow City's first round qualifying win over Peamount United.

Toland replaced Sharon Wojcik in the Scottish side's midfield at the start of the half.

Glasgow did however need penalties to see off the stubborn Dubliners.

The game finished 0-0 after extratime with the hosts winning 6-5 on spot kicks.

Toland was not involved in the penalty kicks.