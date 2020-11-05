The Score – 05/11/20



The Score is broadcast Thursday evenings after the News from 7.05pm.

On this week's show, Oisin Kelly talks with Champions League debutant Tyler Toland.

Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan airs his frustration ahead of their final home game of the season against Waterford.

We look ahead to championship competition for the Tyrone and Derry Hurlers and Tyrone Ladies Footballer's with Paddy Hunter of the Ulster Herald and Michael McMullan of the County Derry Post.

While Martin McHugh also runs through the key points of the proposals for a split GAA season.