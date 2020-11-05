Serious concern amid reports of ‘Covid cluster’ in LUH

Serious concern has been raised over what's been described as a Covid-19 cluster in Letterkenny University Hospital.

It's been claimed that both staff and patients have been impacted.

It comes as the latest figures from the HSE reflect a jump in those being treated for Covid-19 at the hospital with 19 confirmed cases now on site, one in ICU.

Meanwhile, Management also released a statement last night stating that there was pressure on bed availability in the hospital, urging people not to attend the Emergency Department unless absolutely necessary.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has sought for further clarity from management about the situation and if extra resources are needed, then the Government must step in: