Seamus Coleman named in Ireland squad

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has been named in the 26-man squad for the three internationals later this month.

The Everton skipper missed last month's Ireland matches after injuring his hamstring which went again on his return in the Merseyside derby ruling him out of his last two club matches.

Luton Town striker James Collins has been called up for the first time since Stephen Kenny took the managerial reins.

Portsmouth forward Ronan Curtis and Wycombe's Daryl Horgan keep their places but Southampton's Shane Long and Prestion forward Seani Maguire are left out.

Ireland play England at Wembley in a friendly next Thursday and then play Wales and Bulgaria in the Nations League.