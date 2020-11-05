McGill says Covid year could support split season

The GAA’s Feargal McGill says the impact of COVID-19 may help convince Congress of the merits of a split-season.

The Fixtures Review Task Force has recommended a proposal, which would see the inter-county season finished by the end of July.

Provincial championships would be retained, but could see counties switching provinces.

Counties will be consulted on the proposal this month, before the matter is put before Congress in February.

But McGill says this unique season may have provided a convincing argument for the split-season.