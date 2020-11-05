Breast Check service has not yet resumed

It's emerged that breast check services have not resumed in Letterkenny.

That's despite assurances given that the unit outside the Public Services Centre on Neil T.Blaney Road would reopen on Tuesday 27th October after being temporarily halted due to the pandemic.

DACC spokesperson Betty Holmes says following discussions, it was confirmed to her that the unit would reopen next Wednesday.

All the while, Ms Holmes says that the waiting list for breast cancer screening is extensive and feels that the unit should operate on a six day basis to clear the backlog: