Another badly managed situation – Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps Manager Ollie Horgan has once again highlighted his dismay at the moving of the final series of games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

A win at home to Waterford for Harps, coupled with a Shamrock Rovers victory over fellow Dublin side Shelbourne would see the Ballybofey side stay in the top flight and avoid the play-0ff.

Shamrock Rovers twice postponed game with Derry City has been re-fixed for this Saturday which means all five games to end the season have been put back 24 hours from Sunday to Monday evening.

Horgan feels it a situation which was badly managed again...