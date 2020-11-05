75 new Covid-19 cases in Donegal

Donegal now has the highest 14 day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country, according to figures just published by NPHET.

Nationally, 591 new cases and three more deaths have been reported, giving a total of 64,046 cases and 1,933 Covid related deaths.

75 of the new cases are in Donegal, the highest number outside Dublin, giving the county an incidence rate of 300.3 per 100,000 people, compared to a national average of 202.1.

Donegal is now the only county in the country with an incidence rate over 300.

Statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

There has been a total of 1,933 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Wednesday 4th November, the HPSC has been notified of 591 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 64,046* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

280 are men / 310 are women

59% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

120 in Dublin, 75 in Donegal, 50 in Cork, 46 in Kerry, 44 in Limerick and the remaining 256 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today 302 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 38 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “A second surge is taking place across Europe. Ireland and Finland are the only European countries in the EU where reductions in 14 – day incidence have been observed. All other countries are increasing.

“Level 5 efforts over the last two weeks have succeeded in further reducing community transmission and disease incidence in Ireland, however, now is not the time to be complacent. We must keep driving down this disease- we must keep going.

“The 19 to 24 year old age group has achieved a dramatic reduction in incidence, from 450 per 100,000 to 150 per 100,000 in two weeks. They have also halved their contacts in the past 5 weeks. We all need to recognise the efforts of our young people and I thank them.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said “We estimate the reproduction number at 0.7 - 0.9. This is a testament to our collective effort to stop the spread of the virus and it is very good news. We may be doing better now but it is conditional on whether we keep it up. If we continue to use this time to drive the infection right down, we will be in a good position in four weeks time.”

Dr. Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead, Acute Hospitals, HSE: “While the age demographic of cases vary from the first surge back in March to this one, ICU admissions have affected people from all age groups, with the average length of stay at 17.8 days. People of all ages are potentially vulnerable to the more extreme symptoms of this disease.”

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 28 confirmed cases. The figure of 64,046 confirmed cases reflects this.

