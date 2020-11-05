30 new Covid identified at schools in last week

30 new Covid-19 outbreaks were identified at schools over the past week - while there are 125 open clusters in the settings.

Households is still the largest spreader of the disease according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre with over 3,000 open clusters.

It comes as 444 new infections were reported in the Republic, with the estimated national 14-day incidence rate falling again to 212.

The reproductive number of the disease is believed to be between 0.7 and 0.9.

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy says the key to keeping the infection rates low is stopping non-essential travel across the border: