Warning of long delays at LUH Emergency Department

Letterkenny University Hospital is urging people not to attend the Emergency Department unless absolutely necessary.

In a statement, management say the facility is extremely busy this week, with an increase in the number of patients presenting who need to be admitted for further treatment and care.

They add the hospital has also seen an increase in the numbers of patients presenting with COVID-19 symptoms recently and an increase in isolation requirements to prevent the spread of infection.

This has resulted in pressure on bed availability in the hospital. Patients are currently experiencing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department to an acute bed in the hospital.

People are being encouraged to contact their GP or GP Out-of-Hours service in the first instance.

Management say they are committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department, but they do so strictly in order of medical priority, and that means long waiting times .

People are being asked to wait in the ED alone to help the hospital maintain social distancing, with companions only permitted in exceptional circumstances.

Patients are also being asked to wear a face covering when in the ED.