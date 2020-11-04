Report launched on emergency surgery research at LUH

A Consultant at Letterkenny University Hospital believes that a new report will pave the way for improvements and new pathways in emergency surgeries.

The report focusing upon research carried out at Letterkenny University Hospital as part of the Emergency Surgery Outcomes Advancement Project has been officially launched today.

ESOAP forms part of the €8.6m EU funded cross-border Centre for Personalised Medicine aimed at improving clinical decision making and patient safety for various ailments.

Mr Michael Sugrue, Consultant Surgeon at LUH and the Project Principal Investigator has been outlining some of the outcomes in the report: